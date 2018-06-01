Livest Dog at UFC Utica: Lauren Murphy

Name: Lauren Murphy
Opponent: Sijara Eubanks
Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
A lot of people are really high on Sijara Eubanks because she would have had the first title shot in the flyweight division if not for a weight cutting snafu. Some even had her as the favorite to take the title.
However, here’s what the general public is missing on Eubanks; she’s 2-2 in her career. Her wins have come against fighters with a combined record of 1-4 and both of her losses have come to UFC fighter (Katlyn Chookagain and Aspen Ladd). It seems that Eubanks has a tough time with fighters she can’t manipulate into fighting her fight, which is to say on the ground. Since Lauren Murphy has a notoriously good gas tank and fights a smart fight (as nearly every John Crouch trained fighter does), she should be the perfect recipe here for the upset.
2018 Totals
Record: 9-6
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $849
Return on Investment: 57%
