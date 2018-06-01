MMA Manifesto

Livest Dog at UFC Utica: Lauren Murphy

Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Lauren Murphy (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Barb Honchak (red gloves) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Name: Lauren Murphy

Opponent: Sijara Eubanks

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

A lot of people are really high on Sijara Eubanks because she would have had the first title shot in the flyweight division if not for a weight cutting snafu. Some even had her as the favorite to take the title.

However, here’s what the general public is missing on Eubanks; she’s 2-2 in her career. Her wins have come against fighters with a combined record of 1-4 and both of her losses have come to UFC fighter (Katlyn Chookagain and Aspen Ladd). It seems that Eubanks has a tough time with fighters she can’t manipulate into fighting her fight, which is to say on the ground. Since Lauren Murphy has a notoriously good gas tank and fights a smart fight (as nearly every John Crouch trained fighter does), she should be the perfect recipe here for the upset.


Lauren Murphy vs Sijara Eubanks odds - BestFightOdds

2018 Totals

Record: 9-6
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $849
Return on Investment: 57%

 

