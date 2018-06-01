This overturned foul call on LeBron James may have impacted NBA Finals outcome

The Cavs had plenty of momentum late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, after LeBron James had converted a three-point play opportunity, giving his team a two-point lead with under a minute remaining.

Golden State attempted to respond to James’ big play with one of their own, and the team put the ball in Kevin Durant’s hands. He drove the lane and attacked the basket, but was met by LeBron James. Durant ran into him, and there was plenty of contact. A charging foul was called on Durant, and it appeared that the Cavs were going to be in great position to win the game.

But the play was reviewed, to see if James was in the restricted area, and the foul call ended up being reversed. A blocking foul was called on James, and Durant made both free throws to tie the game.

James and the Cavs were furious about the reversed call, and the Warriors ending up winning in overtime. Had the Cavs been able to steal Game 1, they would’ve been in great position in this series, but it wasn’t to be. Still, that call looms large.