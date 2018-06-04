Day One for Cleveland in the 2018 Amateur Draft

The Indians have three picks in the first round, thanks largely for their low level of spending as they earned their first bonus pick for not signing Carlos Santana and their second as a competitive balance pick. Both of these picks are sandwiched between the first and second rounds, giving them three picks between 29 and 41.

Round 1, Pick 29: Noah Naylor – C

St. Joan of Arc Secondary in Mississauga Ontario, Canada

The Indians went about things a bit differently this year, moving from the pitching staff to a catcher for their first, first round pick. Naylor is the brother of the Padres’ Josh Naylor, although he is considered to be more athletic with less power. His athleticism could allow him to move to another position, something the Indians have been very comfortable doing lately with Gavin Collins moving to third and Michael Tinsley to left field.

As a catcher, his arm strength and pop time are among the best 2% in his class while his exit velocity is in the top 3%. While known more as a contact hitter, he did win the high school home run derby in San Diego in 2017 against fellow 1st round draft pick, Nolan Gorman.

Round 1, Pick 35: Ethan Hankins – RHP

Forsyth Central High School, Georgia

At 6’6″ 200 lbs, Hankins is a big right hander and he has the velocity to match, hitting 96 MPH according to Perfect Game. He also has a plus curve and uses deception by pitching out of multiple arm slots. Like many pitchers the Indians have drafted over the last few years, Hankins has a verbal commitment to Vanderbilt. This is really breaking the mold for the Indians, who haven’t taken a high school pitcher in the first ten rounds of any draft since 2015 when they took Brady Aiken, Triston McKenzie and Juan Hillman with their first three picks, all highschool hurlers.

Round 1, Pick 41

Round 2, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 103