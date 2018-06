Curry was upset that Perkins didn't move his legs out of the way pic.twitter.com/gCwhOygFS4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2018

Good ole, Perk.

The fact that he’s played one game in two years ain’t gonna prevent Kendrick from playing the role he knows best: enforcer.

But Perk isn’t setting hard picks or committing flagrant fouls. Nope, he’s manspreading on the bench.

Look, I love Perk but when manspreading becomes your tough guy move, it’s time to give it a rest.

I can’t stop laughing at Draymond Green’s cheerleader act from Game 1.

according to @mcten, Draymond Green was mimicking a cheerleader here to mock Kendrick Perkins on the bench 😅 pic.twitter.com/eJJqPU29xR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

Sorry, Perk but it’s no holds barred when you’re with the Cavs.