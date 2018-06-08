UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jun 8/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|445.5
|2
|2
|2
|Brian Ortega
|339
|3
|3
|3
|Jose Aldo
|335
|4
|4
|4
|Frankie Edgar
|214
|5
|5
|8
|Ricardo Lamas
|170.5
|6
|6
|9
|Chan Sung Jung
|160
|7
|7
|11
|Darren Elkins
|159.5
|8
|NR
|Chad Mendes
|156.5
|9
|8
|5
|Jeremy Stephens
|141
|10
|9
|Michael Johnson
|137
|11
|10
|Charles Oliveira
|120
|12
|11
|14
|Myles Jury
|100
|13
|12
|Chas Skelly
|96
|14
|13
|7
|Josh Emmett
|91
|15
|14
|Yair Rodriguez
|82.5
|16
|15
|15
|Doo Ho Choi
|75
|17
|21
|Gabriel Benitez
|74.5
|18
|16
|Andre Fili
|71.5
|19
|29
|Arnold Allen
|63
|20
|17
|Jason Knight
|61
|21
|18
|12
|Mirsad Bektic
|59.5
|22
|19
|16
|Calvin Kattar
|53
|22
|19
|Dennis Bermudez
|53
|24
|22
|10
|Renato Moicano
|51
|25
|23
|Gilbert Melendez
|48
|26
|24
|13
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|47.5
|27
|25
|6
|Cub Swanson
|47
|28
|26
|Felipe Arantes
|46.5
|29
|27
|Alex Caceres
|46
|30
|28
|Alexander Volkanovski
|45.5
|31
|30
|Makwan Amirkhani
|42
|32
|31
|Shane Burgos
|36
|33
|32
|Enrique Barzola
|31.5
|34
|34
|Danny Henry
|29.5
|34
|46
|Julio Arce
|29.5
|36
|35
|Jimy Hettes
|28
|37
|32
|Humberto Bandenay
|27
|38
|36
|Cory Sandhagen
|25
|38
|36
|Jared Gordon
|25
|38
|36
|Song Yadong
|25
|41
|39
|Gray Maynard
|23
|42
|40
|Martin Bravo
|22.5
|43
|41
|Artem Lobov
|19.5
|44
|42
|Jeremy Kennedy
|16
|45
|43
|Rick Glenn
|13
|46
|44
|Kyle Bochniak
|11.5
|47
|45
|Charles Rosa
|8
|48
|46
|Rolando Dy
|5
|48
|46
|Wang Guan
|5
|50
|46
|Brandon Davis
|4.5
|50
|51
|Gavin Tucker
|4.5
|50
|46
|Mads Burnell
|4.5
|53
|52
|Austin Arnett
|0
|53
|52
|B.J. Penn
|0
|53
|52
|Bharat Kandare
|0
|53
|52
|Dan Ige
|0
|53
|NR
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|53
|52
|Hakeem Dawodu
|0
|53
|52
|Matt Bessette
|0
|53
|52
|Mike Santiago
|0
|53
|52
|Shane Young
|0
|53
|52
|Sheymon Moraes
|0
|53
|52
|Steven Peterson
|0
|53
|52
|Wuliji Buren
|0
Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
