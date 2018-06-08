UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jun 8/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 445.5 2 2 2 Brian Ortega 339 3 3 3 Jose Aldo 335 4 4 4 Frankie Edgar 214 5 5 8 Ricardo Lamas 170.5 6 6 9 Chan Sung Jung 160 7 7 11 Darren Elkins 159.5 8 NR Chad Mendes 156.5 9 8 5 Jeremy Stephens 141 10 9 Michael Johnson 137 11 10 Charles Oliveira 120 12 11 14 Myles Jury 100 13 12 Chas Skelly 96 14 13 7 Josh Emmett 91 15 14 Yair Rodriguez 82.5 16 15 15 Doo Ho Choi 75 17 21 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 18 16 Andre Fili 71.5 19 29 Arnold Allen 63 20 17 Jason Knight 61 21 18 12 Mirsad Bektic 59.5 22 19 16 Calvin Kattar 53 22 19 Dennis Bermudez 53 24 22 10 Renato Moicano 51 25 23 Gilbert Melendez 48 26 24 13 Zabit Magomedsharipov 47.5 27 25 6 Cub Swanson 47 28 26 Felipe Arantes 46.5 29 27 Alex Caceres 46 30 28 Alexander Volkanovski 45.5 31 30 Makwan Amirkhani 42 32 31 Shane Burgos 36 33 32 Enrique Barzola 31.5 34 34 Danny Henry 29.5 34 46 Julio Arce 29.5 36 35 Jimy Hettes 28 37 32 Humberto Bandenay 27 38 36 Cory Sandhagen 25 38 36 Jared Gordon 25 38 36 Song Yadong 25 41 39 Gray Maynard 23 42 40 Martin Bravo 22.5 43 41 Artem Lobov 19.5 44 42 Jeremy Kennedy 16 45 43 Rick Glenn 13 46 44 Kyle Bochniak 11.5 47 45 Charles Rosa 8 48 46 Rolando Dy 5 48 46 Wang Guan 5 50 46 Brandon Davis 4.5 50 51 Gavin Tucker 4.5 50 46 Mads Burnell 4.5 53 52 Austin Arnett 0 53 52 B.J. Penn 0 53 52 Bharat Kandare 0 53 52 Dan Ige 0 53 NR Daniel Teymur 0 53 52 Hakeem Dawodu 0 53 52 Matt Bessette 0 53 52 Mike Santiago 0 53 52 Shane Young 0 53 52 Sheymon Moraes 0 53 52 Steven Peterson 0 53 52 Wuliji Buren 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings



