Yoel Romero Misses Weight for UFC 225

For the second fight in a row, Yoel Romero has failed to make weight for a championship fight. At today’s weigh-ins for tomorrow night’s UFC 225, the Cuban middleweight came in at 186 pounds on his first foray to the scale (this being a championship fight, he has to weigh 185 on the button). The Illinois commission allows two hours to cut any additional weight, but when Romero weighed in the second time, he was still 0.2 pounds over – 185.2.

What this means for tomorrow night is still unknown, but one thing’s for sure – Romero will not be eligible to become the champion. As referenced earlier, Romero also missed weight his last fight at UFC 213, when he knocked off Luke Rockhold, but didn’t win the interim title because he was overweight.