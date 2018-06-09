Livest Dog at UFC 225: Clay Guida

Name: Clay Guida

Opponent: Charles Oliveira

Odds: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

The obvious argument to go with here is that Charles Oliveira took this fight on short notice. That alone gives Clay Guida an edge in the fight as he’s been prepping for it the whole time. Let’s take a different route though; Alpha Male Clay Guida.

Since Clay Guida has moved to Alpha Male, he looks like a completely different fighter. He TKO’d Joe Lauzon, and he easily outpointed Erik Koch for his two wins. He also dominated Brian Ortega for three rounds before getting caught with a flying knee with 40 seconds left. While I don’t think he’s a future champ like Ortega, you have to put some stock in that performance.







2018 Totals

Record: 9-7

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $749

Return on Investment: 47%