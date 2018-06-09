Watch Warriors pop champagne to celebrate third title in four years

The Warriors showed they’re in a class above everyone else in the NBA and proved they truly have built a dynasty with their third title win in four years on Friday night.

It took only four games for the Warriors to dispose of the hapless Cavs, who put forth a poor effort in Game 4, and never really responded after blowing the first game of the series in the final seconds.

As for the Warriors, they’re known for celebrating as well as they can shoot the basketball, so that’s exactly what they did after the big win.

Here’s the amount of champagne that was just chilling in the locker room for the festivities.

It wasn’t long until the partying ensued — complete with cigars, beers and bubbly.

The champagne has popped in the #Warriors locker room pic.twitter.com/xx0aHszKBK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 9, 2018

It sure looked like a fun time was had in the locker room, and these guys have certainly earned it, proving that they are clearly one of, if not the greatest NBA team of all-time following their sweep of LeBron James and the Cavs.