UFC 225: Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero Fight Video, Photos & Analysis

What a fight! Not only was it an amazing main event at UFC 225, but the UFC also dodged a bullet – their UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker won a highly-disputed, razor-thin split decision over the overweight Yoel Romero. Having Romero beat the champ, but the champ keeping the belt, would have been a disaster.

But, as previously mentioned – what a fight!

Whittaker left with a suspected broken hand and/or arm, Romero with a badly swollen right eye, and the fans with a true classic.