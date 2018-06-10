UFC 225: Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero Fight Video, Photos & Analysis

MMA Manifesto

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) defeats Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

What a fight!  Not only was it an amazing main event at UFC 225, but the UFC also dodged a bullet – their UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker won a highly-disputed, razor-thin split decision over the overweight Yoel Romero.  Having Romero beat the champ, but the champ keeping the belt, would have been a disaster.

But, as previously mentioned – what a fight!

 

Whittaker left with a suspected broken hand and/or arm, Romero with a badly swollen right eye, and the fans with a true classic.

 

 

