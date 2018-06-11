Pittsburgh Pirates Wake up Call: A temporary reprieve

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a victory over the Cubs of Chicago yesterday by a score of 7-1. Ivan Nova, though effectively wild at times, pitched well in his return from the DL. The victory was only the club’s third in its last seven games.

It serves as a temporary reprieve for a team riddled with issues and bad play. At this point, any signs of positivity for certain players are welcomed. Gregory Polanco tallied a three-run triple, which might be a catalyst for him to return to a productive level. Josh Bell had a 1-for-1 day on the backs of three walks. The Pittsburgh Pirates will need him to be a run producer, and a day like that can jump-start that return.

The bullpen — including Felipe Vazquez, who truthfully may not have been needed — put up 3.1 scoreless innings.

It was a good team win all around, and one that could propel the team back towards performing at the level seen earlier in the season.

Let’s play the blame game

I put an interesting poll out on twitter to gauge where Pittsburgh Pirates fans would place the blame for the club’s recent struggle.

Presented without comment….some very interesting results:

