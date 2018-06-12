Raptors Name Nick Nurse As Team’s Head Coach

The Toronto Raptors will name assistant coach, Nick Nurse, the team’s new head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

While both sides are still working out the details of the contract, the signing means the Raptors will join the other 29 NBA teams in having a head coach. Toronto is the final team to fill the void. Nick Nurse, 50, has previous coaching experience, although none as a head coach in the NBA.

Nurse replaces Dwane Casey, who took the Raptors to five postseason appearances.

On June 11th, the Detroit Pistons named Dwane Casey as its head coach.

Is hiring from within the organization a good move, or are there better candidates out there? With DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and a deep roster, it will be interesting to see what the expectations are for Nurse in his first season as head coach.