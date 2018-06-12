Report: Grizzlies label Michael Porter Jr. as their 'top target' in the draft

In a draft filled with so many uncertainties, the top seven picks will be filled with drama and possibly trades from the top 5 teams. The Grizzlies have been one of those teams that have been unclear on who they want with their fourth overall selection. But, according to a report — Michael Porter Jr. could be their guy.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies have told key figures w/in organization that Michael Porter Jr. is at top of their board & their #1 target for 4th pick in 2018 NBA Draft. Griz have also internally discussed the possibility of a trade w/ Phoenix Suns to snag MPJ ahead of Kings. pic.twitter.com/iUhMC4ZRX2 — NBA Draft God (@NBADraftGod) June 11, 2018

Porter was highly regarded as the top prospect before the college basketball season. Due to a lower back injury, he missed most of the year for Missouri and can now be looked at as a risky pick high in the draft. It’s also been reported that Porter has only shared his medical information with the Chicago Bulls, so that is added risk for teams higher up.