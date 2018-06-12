The Daily Target 6/11/18

Last night: Twins 7, Los Angeles Angels 5 – The Twins avoided the sweep at home against the Angels on Sunday afternoon, thanks to some big swings from Logan Morrison and the newly recalled Jake Cave. The newly recalled Jake Cave had a stellar game, allowing pessimistic Twins fans to see that there is some hope down in Rochester, even if the Twins can’t pull out a playoff spot this season.

KARE – Pujols ties Musial on RBI list; Angels beat Twins 2-1 – Not the most recent game, but doesn’t Albert Pujols seem to hit those milestones against the Twins? Quite coincidental.