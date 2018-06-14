CK Podcast 341: Who will the Atlanta Hawks draft at No. 3 in the 2018 NBA Draft?

Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks joins the show to discuss the current state of the Hawks and in what direction they will head in the draft. The audio version of this podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Tune IN Radio. Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button for more NBA Draft Coverage.

How will Jaren Jackson do against ELITE NBA bigs? Find out what his strengths and weaknesses are in this breakdown. Will he go TOP 3?

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IGhttps://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

►Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

►Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)https://twitter.com/Cowbell_Kingdom

►Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

►LIKE US on FACEBOOKhttps://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:https://shop.spreadshirt.com/CowbellKingdom/