Michael Jordan walks around NYC with tequila bottle to celebrate biggest shot of his career

We all remember when Michael Jordan made Byron Russell look like a rag doll in the 1998 NBA Finals.

Jordan brought the ball up the court and used a crossover dribble to shake Russell, then casually drained a 20-footer to give the Bulls a 87-86 lead with roughly five seconds remaining in the game.

The Bulls went on to win the game, and their third consecutive title. Not only that, it was MJ’s final shot with the Bulls, as he retired shortly thereafter, and then eventually came out to play for the Wizards.

And that moment appears to be near and dear to his heart, as he was seen celebrating the 20th anniversary of it in New York City. And while we don’t know exactly how the partying went, we did witness the aftermath, as Jordan was seen leaving a NYC hotel on Thursday — holding a half-empty bottle of tequila, with red eyes.

Goals: Michael Jordan strolling through NYC with a mostly-empty bottle of booze and case of tequila pic.twitter.com/4bbAs0m8Bz — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 14, 2018

MJ’s drinking game is almost as strong as his hoop game, apparently.