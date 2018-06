Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 13

Port Adelaide Power vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

Vacant WBO/NABO Lightweight Title

Mercito Gesta vs. Robert Manzanarez — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 1

Edmonton Eskimos at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Football Summer Session: East Recap — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Football Summer Session: West Recap — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Opening Ceremony — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Group A, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Match Day — FS1, midnight

Golf

U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, NY

1st Round — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL Calder Cup Finals

Game 7, Ricoh Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Texas Stars at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 7 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/STO/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — FS1, 7 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — MLB Network/NESN/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Miami — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Florida, noon

Colorado at Philadelphia — WCAU/Twitter, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Miscellaneous

The World’s Strongest Man Competition — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

What If?: Draft Stories — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show featuring Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

Mare Nostrum, Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona, Spain

Day 4 — Olympic Channel, noon (same day coverage)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Stuttgart Open, Tennis Club Weissenhof, Stuttgart, Germany

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.