Westchester Knicks Alumni And Midseason Acquisitions Shine In 2017-18 Season

Throughout the 2017-18 season, 21 players suited up for the Westchester Knicks. Six of those Dub Knicks played 20 games or less, but made an impact during their Westchester tenure.

Jordan Downing was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2017 NBA G League Draft. He saw less than seven minutes a game during his 20 games in Westchester, but had productive games where he was able to contribute to the team. Downing recorded nine points on 50 percent shooting from the field against the Greensboro Swarm. His best performance in his Westchester tenure came against the Stockton Kings where he totaled 10 points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep. Downing was waived on Jan. 30 and claimed by the Texas Legends on Feb. 4.

When Trey Burke and Nigel Hayes earned a call-up within a week, Westchester added Sekou Wiggs from the player pool and signed Zak Irvin off waivers. Both Wiggs and Irvin gave a boost to Westchester through their ability to fit in offensively and versatility.

Wiggs made an impact as soon as he arrived in Westchester. He showed his aggressiveness on the defensive end and continued to produce when he entered the starting line-up. In three games, the rookie guard averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

Irvin’s versatility added a positive element to the Knicks where he could play both forward spots, while Nigel Hayes spent a brief time at the five. The Michigan product became the fifth Knick to record a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) in his Westchester debut. He averaged 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds on 51.7 percent shooting from the field in 35.7 minutes per game in March.

Ousmane Drame started the season out with Ironi Nahariya in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He joined the Westchester Knicks late in the season and played in 10.1 minutes per game over the course of five games.

Princeton Onwas played in three games for Westchester and recorded five points and five rebounds in 27 minutes of action. He recorded a season-high six points against the Erie BayHawks and five rebounds against the Grand Rapids Drive. Onwas was waived on November 13.

Max Hooper was the only returning player from the 2016-17 season and suited up in one minute for the Dub Knicks. He was waived on November 6. Hooper spent the season in Canada with the Niagara River Lions.