2018 Top Ten MMA Earners

February 10, 2018; Perth, Australia; Mark Hunt defends against Curtis Blaydes during UFC 221 at Perth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stewart Allen-USA TODAY Sports

 

Who is the top earner in MMA in 2018?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest earning fighters in 2018 so far.

(updated after UFC 225)

1 Alistair Overeem*  $     860,000
2 Mark Hunt*  $     765,000
3 Stipe Miocic  $     640,000
4 Frankie Edgar*  $     635,000
5 Robert Whittaker*  $     610,000
6 Andrei Arlovski*  $     590,000
6 Daniel Comier  $     590,000
8 Yoel Romero*  $     545,000
9 Cris Cyborg  $     540,000
10 Francis Ngannou  $     530,000
10 Khabib Nurmagomedov*  $     530,000

 

 

