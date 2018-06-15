Hillcat Happenings June 8 – June 14: Capel, Hentges, Siri named Carolina League all-stars

The Lynchburg Hillcats announced Conner Capel, Sam Hentges, and Dalbert Siri were selected for the Northern Division’s All-Star team on June 19 to be played at Five County Stadium, the home of the Carolina Mudcats, in Zebulon, N.C..

For Capel and Hentges, their selections are the first mid-season All-Star selections of their careers, while Siri is named an All-Star for the second time. The rosters for the all-star team were selected through a combination of voting by Carolina League managers and media.

Capel, 21, is a 2016 fifth-round selection out of high school in 2016 of the Cleveland Indians. He leads the Hillcats with 28 RBI, nine stolen bases, and is tied for the team lead with four home runs. His .814 OPS ranks second-best in the entire Cleveland farm system. He is ranked by Baseball America as the Indians’ 12th-best prospect.

Hentges, 21, is a left-handed pitcher and a fourth-round pick by the Indians in 2014. He was Lynchburg’s Opening Day starting pitcher and has a record of 3-5 with a 3.52 ERA through 12 starts, and a team-leading 61 strikeouts. He is ranked by Baseball America as the Indians’ 17th-best prospect.

Siri, 22, was signed by the Indians as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2014. The reliever is 1-2 with a 2.18 ERA in 17 outings with two saves, and has 29 Ks in 20.2 innings. Siri is making his second career All-Star appearance after representing the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League all-star game last year.

Meanwhile, the Hillcats continue to slump as a team and have dropped eight of the last nine games including the last seven games consecutively. Lynchburg (27-37) has fallen in the standings to last place in the Carolina League Northern Division and now trail Potomac (35-29) by eight games.

After losing two of three games against Potomac on June 8-10, the Hillcats were swept in a five-game series that included two back-to-back doubleheaders at Frederick. Lynchburg then came home to face Salem and lost 6-1 on June 14. The Hillcats will look to get back on the winning track tonight at 6:30 p.m. against Salem.

Weekly transactions: LHP Rob Kaminsky was assigned to Lynchburg from the Akron RubberDucks and C Logan Ice was assigned to the Hillcats from Akron on June 14, RHP Felix Tati was assigned to Lynchburg from the Lake County Captains and Luis Jimenez was assigned to Lake County from Lynchburg on June 13, C Angel Lopez Alvarez was assigned to Lynchburg from AZL Indians 1 on June 12, Ice was assigned to Akron from Lynchburg on June 12, LF Tre’ Gantt was assigned to Lynchburg from AZL Indians 1 on June 8 and Lynchburg placed Capel on the 7-day disabled list on June 8.