Kawhi Leonard requests trade to Lakers, could LeBron James be headed there?

LeBronWatch 2018 just received a huge update on Friday, and it’s now apparent that one team is the clear favorite to land the greatest player in the world.

Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to meet with head coach Gregg Popovich, has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Spurs.

Not only that, he wants to take his talents to Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

The interesting thing is that the Knicks are also on Leonard’s list of preferred destinations, which essentially means he really wants out of San Antonio.

There are more than a few teams who can offer a better package to San Antonio for Kawhi than the Knicks can (assuming they don’t include Porzingis), but people close to Leonard have expressed a desire for Leonard to play in New York, per sources. https://t.co/CTs0ISkKXv — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 15, 2018

It’s now clear that the Lakers are at the top of LeBron James’ list. And sure, it’s a bit early to read too much into this, but we won’t be surprised if James, Leonard and Paul George (maybe via a sign-and-trade) all end up with the Lakers.