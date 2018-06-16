Celtics reportedly believe the possibility of trading for LeBron is 'unlikely'

Cavaliers

With the LeBron James sweepstakes underway, all hands are on deck for something wild to happen. One of the teams mentioned in the conversation for LeBron is the Boston Celtics. But, According to RealGM, it doesn’t look likely the Celtics will pull it off.

A league source called the possibility of the Boston Celtics signing LeBron James as “unlikely”.

The Celtics would need James to opt-in to be traded for one of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford or Gordon Hayward.

The source reiterated that the Celtics are always interested for ways to acquire superstars.

As it stands, the Celtics have a contender already assembled heading into 2019. Adding LeBron James will always make your team better, but with Kyrie and a limited salary cap — the Celtics might have to give up too much for a LeBron trade. Cleveland could also be cautious trading with Danny Ainge again, as they pulled off a heist for Kyrie Irving just last summer.

