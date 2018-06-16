The Daily Target 6/16/18

Last Night: Twins 6, Cleveland 3 – The Twins, after a struggle in Detroit, stress about the offense and some surprising shakeups to the roster, seemed to be in a bit of tailspin. Nope! They went to Cleveland and started knocking dingers off of Cory Kluber. Eddie Rosario and Brian Dozier swatted some longballs, with Dozier hitting his with a runner on base. Kyle Gibson managed to get some run support and finally got win number two on the season.

Pioneer Press: Twins club Corey Kluber in 6-3 win over first-place Indians – I think this is a good, important note. The Twins won their game on the road against the first place team in their division. It’s only June, and they are only 5 games out. How many times do I have to say this? Probably until June is through, huh?