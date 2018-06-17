Brooks Koepka's girlfriend Jena Sims is still turning heads (PHOTOS)

Brooks Koepka pulled off a stunning feat on Sunday — winning the U.S. Open for the second consecutive year. He’s the first player to do so since Curtis Strange in 1989.

And behind every great man is a great woman.

Koepka has been dating Jena Sims for the past year and some change. The two were together when he won the Open one year ago, even though FOX broadcaster Joe Buck incorrectly stated that it was Becky Edwards — his previous girlfriend.

As for Sims, she continues to crush Instagram, so here are some recent photos of her — with Koepka sprinkled in as well.

We now know why Koepka was able to win back-to-back Opens.