Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Oregon State vs. Washington — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners Bracket

North Carolina vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Inside College Basketball: Draft Special: In the Paint — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Draft Special: Summer School — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Draft Special: Roundball Round Table — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group F, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Sweden vs. Republic of Korea — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./FS1, 8 a.m.

Group G, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Belgium vs. Panama — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./FS1, 11 a.m.

Group G, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia

Tunisia vs. England — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 2 p.m.

2018 FIFA World Cup Preview Show — FS1, 6:30 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 7 a.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:50 a.m.

Un neuvo dia an la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 3:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Phenoms: Colombia — FS1, 11 p.m.

Phenoms: USA — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

PGA of America

PGA Professional Championship, Bayonet and Black Horse Club, Seaside, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Tim Burke — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/STO, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Washington — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 5 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 5/15)

New York Yankees at Washington — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — ESPN/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Mock Draft Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft: On the Clock — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2018: No. 20-11 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show featuring Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany/Eastbourne Invitational, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

1st Round — Tennis Channnel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tour

Birmingham Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, United Kingdom

1st Round — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Entertainment

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 140 — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox, 8 p.m.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls — NBC, 8 p.m.

Supergirl (season finale) — The CW, 8 p.m.

Yukon Men: Roughing It: The New Road — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

It Will Be Chaos — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Last 24: Deadly Currents — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Price of Duty: Jerry Clark — Oxygen, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Horsing Around — VH1, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 150 — Lifetime, 8:30 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Jonathan Magnum 3 — The CW, 9 p.m.

Pool Kings: Georgia Peach Pool Paradise — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol (series premiere) — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Man v. Food: Palm Springs, CA — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 9 p.m.

The Untold Story of the 90s: Part 2 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Dietland: F… This — AMC, 9 p.m.

I Was Prey: Survivor Stories: Vacation Nightmare (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Top Gear: Classic Drives — BBC America, 9 p.m.

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — BET/CMT/Comedy Central/MTV/MTV2/MTV Classic/TV Land/VH1, 9 p.m.

Best Baker in America: Chocolate Crescendo — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Love It or List It: First House Frustrations — HGTV, 9 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates: Cults: Word of Lfie — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Drain the Oceans: Sunken Treasures — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are?: Jean Smart (season finale) – TLC, 9 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Episode 4 — Science, 9:02 p.m.

Pool Kings: Ponds Have More Fun — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol — Lifetime, 9:30 p.m.

Chopped: Just Desserts: All-Stars — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: A Piece of the American Dream in Chicago — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Cops: Keys to Success — Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

Elementary — CBS, 10 p.m.

POV: Quest — PBS, 10 p.m.

Food Paradise: Seafood Paradise 2 — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas: The Fall of Innocence — Investigtion Discovery, 10 p.m.

Inside North Korea: The Great Game — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler — AMC, 10:01 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: Exposing the Cult (season premiere) — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.

Chopped: Just Desserts: $50,000 Dessserts — Food Network, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: A Last Hurrah in Paris — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Cops: In Denial — Paramount Network, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Karen Bass — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Dallas Cakes: Fruit and Saddles — Food Network, 11 p.m.

Cops: Bathroom Blitz — Paramount Network, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, June 18, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: After the Escape: Melanie — Lifetime, 11:03 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: The Finals (season finale) — USA Network, 11:05 p.m.

Cake Masters: Transformers Mega Cake — Food Network, 11:30 p.m.

Cops: The Facts of Life — Paramount Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: June 18, 2018 (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)