Clips from the Clipshow June 13-20

After dropping Wednesday’s contest in Louisville, the Clippers rattled off three straight wins in commanding fashion. The offense awakened during the weekend set versus Indianapolis before losing on Sunday 6-3. Monday is a scheduled day off as they travel to Charlotte for a three game set. The first game of the series goes to the Knights by a score of 6-2.

Francisco Mejia clobbered a grand slam in Saturday’s game to tie the game at four apiece in the sixth inning of play. Columbus would explode offensively between the sixth and seventh innings to win easily 10-4. That marks the second straight game that he had homered making him an easy choice for outstanding performer of the week. Also, the pitching rotation deserves honors as well since they quieted the opposing teams bats giving up no less than four runs in four games.

Francisco Mejia was signed by the Indians in 2012 as a non-drafted international free agent. He made his debut in 2013 for the Arizona Indians where he batted .205 with four homers, and twenty four RBI in thirty games. When the 2014 season began, he played for Mahoning Valley with a average of .282 with two home runs and thirty six runs batted in. Mejia started this season as Cleveland’s top prospect in their organization, and can play both the catcher and outfield positions.