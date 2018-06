New York Knicks fans made it clear who they wanted the team to select in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and when that didn’t happen, they erupted.

The fans at Barclays Center chanted “Mich-ael Por-ter!” over and over, but the team went in a different direction.

Instead, the Knicks drafted Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick, and that prompted the boo birds to come out in full force.

Porzingis kid is back. Playing reverse psychology?

Knicks pick Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/IZjSP6jp0C — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 22, 2018

Knicks fans react to their No. 9 selection of Kevin Knox 👀 pic.twitter.com/k9CEc2ROEu — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 22, 2018

Ouch, that’s the same treatment Kristaps Porzingis received.