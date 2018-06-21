Mousasi vs MacDonald For Bellator Middleweight Title Set For September

Bellator has booked the biggest fight in their promotion’s history. Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi’s first title defense will be against newly-crowned welterweight champ Rory MacDonald. ESPN was first to report the news.

The fight is expected to go down during Bellator’s September 29th event in San Jose, California. Both men had publicly asked for the fight, but Bellator brass was coy at first to express their interest in booking it. Either their opinions changed, or they were holding their cards close to their vest originally.

Since leaving the UFC, Mousasi has gone 2-0 in Bellator, most recently beating Rafael Carvalho for the middleweight strap last month. MacDonald, meanwhile, is also 2-0 in Bellator, winning the welterweight title this past January from Douglas Lima.