Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 14

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m.

CFL

Week 2

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Texas Tech vs. Florida — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Group C, Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

Denmark vs. Australia — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./FS1, 8 a.m.

Group C, Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, Russia

France vs. Peru — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

Group D, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Argentina vs. Croatia — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 2 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Preview Show — FS1, 6:30 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1, 7 a.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9:50 a.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 10 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 12:50 p.m.

Un neuvo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 3:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Phenoms: Creators — FS1, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y Más — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1,10 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Formula 1

Grand Prix de France, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Gut Larchenhof Golf Club, Pulheim, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Asian Tour

Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Gold Cup — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: Part 3 — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 2, The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

Lightweights

Kayla Harrison vs. Brittney Elkin — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Minnesota — MLB NetworkNESN/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New York Mets — Root Sports/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Washington — MLB Network/MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2018 NBA Draft, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Rounds 1-2 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rounds 1-2 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview 2018 — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Draft Preview — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Jump: NBA Draft Edition — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 31 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018-19 Schedule Release — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018 Scouting Combine Special — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Beliver — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany/Eastbourne Invitational, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Round of 16 — Tennis Channnel, 6 a.m.