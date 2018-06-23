The Daily Target 6/23/18

Last Night: Texas 8, Twins 1 – This was the first game I have been to since my kids were born, which made getting out of the house pretty sweet, but the game itself was pretty tough to watch. It would have been tougher with Jack Morris as a color guy, I guess. The Twins put forth an embarrassingly poor lineup, and they unsurprisingly were shut down by Mike Minor, while the Rangers did fine against Fernando Romero, and even better against Matt Belisle.

MLB Trade Rumors – Minor MLB Transactions: 6/19/18 – The Twins let go of Zach Jones, who was good when he could hit the strike zone. The other two guys in this report also spent time with the Twins in the past, with Jordan Schafer and Matt Hague being jettisoned by their respective organizations.