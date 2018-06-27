Kyle Kuzma's cryptic tweet increases speculation about LeBron James joining Lakers

Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma has only been in the league for one year, but a recent tweet he posted has led many to believe he’s plugged into what his team is looking to do from an organizational standpoint.

Kuzma — who finished fourth in the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award voting — turned heads on social media Tuesday night with this cryptic tweet.

First domino — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 26, 2018

The tweet was a sneaky one, as it was posted around the time when Austin Rivers was traded to the Wizards. But it clearly had nothing to do with the Wizards — or the Clippers, for that matter, which fans were quick to point out.

He knows something. Ain’t no way he’s talking about Austin Rivers😂😂 — Zo’s Plan🙏🏽🙏🏽 (@33643pts) June 26, 2018

Not only that, one of James’ friends — Cuffs the Legend — tweeted a trophy icon at Kuzma shortly thereafter.

LeBron’s friend with some interesting Lakers tweets today… LA Bron. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FlIne8RF4b — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) June 26, 2018

The Lakers are the current favorite to land James, as he’s listed at -350 (5Dimes) to play for the team in the first game of the 2018-19 season.

And while nothing is set in stone yet, Kuzma sure appears to believe that the dominos are falling into place.