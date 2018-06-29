Could Amar'e Stoudemire return to NBA next season?

When former NBA big man Amar’e Stoudemire wasn’t punching fire extinguishers, or bathing in wine, he was actually pretty dominant.

Stoudemire was good for a double-double nearly every time he stepped foot on the court, and he was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor.

He hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, when he suited up in 52 games for the Heat — averaging 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in limited action. Stoudemire then went on to play for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel the following season, helping his squad win the Israeli League Cup.

And now he wants to return to the NBA.

Stoudemire has been playing in the BIG3, and he recently told TMZ Sports that he believes NBA teams will be interested in his services in the near future.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel like I’m in top shape.”

It remains to be seen if Stoudemire, who is now 35 years of age, would be able to provide much, aside from an extra body to throw at opposing big men. Who knows, though — maybe he’s been taking more wine baths, and has more left in the tank than many of us believe.