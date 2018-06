Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 15

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 2, United Center, Chicago, IL

Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3s — Facebook, 7 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. Tri-State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Power vs. 3’s Company — Fox, 9 p.m.

Trilogy vs. 3-Headed Monsters — Fox, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Grand Oasis Cancun, Cancun, Mexico

Welterweights

Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Mosquera — ESPN, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

BC Lions at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Le Golf National (Albatros Course), Paris, France

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Kildeer, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, The Broadmoor (East Course), Colorado Springs, CO

2nd Round — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 201, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, CA

Women’s Flyweight World Title

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane vs. Alejandra Lara — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 44, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Welterweights

Matt Francis vs. Christian Aguilera — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting: Tarren Gallamore & Guerra Gossen — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Baltimore — Fox Sports West/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — WGN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — STO/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Minneota at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Week 18

Minnesota vs. FC Dallas — Fox Sports North Plus/KTXA, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Overton’s 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Practice — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Ruck Series

Overton’s 225, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Qualifying — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Woj & Lowe: NBA Offseason Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly

Tour Socio MX, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. Monterrey — Universo Deportes, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

Antalya Open/Eastbourne — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 8 p.m.