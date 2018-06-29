Report: Mavericks will make DeAndre Jordan their 'top target' in free agency

After recently opting out of his contract, DeAndre Jordan is set to hit the market yet again as an unrestricted free agent. After Jordan was unsure about his player option with Los Angeles, Jordan is now open for business — firmly in the sites the Dallas Mavericks according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Mavericks will make DeAndre Jordan their top target in free agency after Jordan informed the Clippers that he will bypass next season's $24.1 million player option to become a free agent, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2018

In a free agency season that changes by the hour, the one rumor that has remained consistent is the Mavericks interest in signing Jordan to anchor their front-court. There were rumors flying about a potential sign and trade deal to Dallas if Jordan opted into of his contract. The same method the Clippers used to get Chris Paul to Houston and get assets in return.

Jordan will bring the old-fashioned big man back to the Dallas Mavericks who have starved for a true big since they won a title with Tyson Chandler in the paint. Jordan averaged 12 points per game and an astounding 15.2 rebounds per game for the Clippers in 2017-18.