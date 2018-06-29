Updates from the Jameis Winston case and his suspension, Danielle Hunter’s contract extension, the NFL Supplemental Draft and the NFL top 100 Players reactions. A lit ass group chat and workouts of DBs. Plus, the body found at Janoris Jenkins’ house, Jerry Richardson’s fine and more.

Updates from Jameis Winston case. He did assault the female uber driver. He apologized. Has he lost the respect of the locker room? Should he be cut? Has he ruined the image for black qbs forever? Revisiting Winston vs Mariota. Did the Titans and Bucs both lose out? Should Winston get Big Ben treatment/loyalty? Does this give Dirk Koetter an excuse if he is terrible this year? Danielle Hunter signs a 5-year, $72 million contract. $40 million guaranteed. Vikings front office is one of the best in the league? How great has their drafting been? Why don’t more teams load up on defensive line first? What does this mean for the defensive end market? How will guys like Mack, Donald & Clowney? NFL Supplemental Draft. Western Michigan Cornerback Beal runs 4.40/4.51. Stock rises. Who takes a chance on him? Expected to be highest pick since Josh Gordon.

Take or Tangent:

Janoris Jenkins older brother charged with manslaughter after a fight that left a man dead in his house while he is at mini camp. Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million for workplace misconduct Jalen Ramsey says Jimmy G isn’t a top 100 player. http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000938518/article/ramsey-jimmy-garoppolo-isnt-top-100-worthy-yet Chris Harris says Bradley Chubb is a young Khalil Mack Free agency news: http://www.nfl.com/transactions Andrew Luck has no pain in throwing shoulder Is the NFL top-100 list the new Pro Football Focus?

Full fledge reactions to NFL Top-100 list

Boiggest snubs Biggest reaches View of the top-10 Who are your top 10 players? Who are your top 10 coaches? Who are your bottom 10 coaches?

Touchdown or Turnover

Aaron Donald & Khalil Mack’s position versatility & defensive designation will be used against them in getting paid. The Bills secondary will have 20 interceptions this year. Yannick Ngakoue will be next big payday defensive end

