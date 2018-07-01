Kevin Pillar climbs wall to rob Nick Castellanos with spectacular grab (Video)

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar has been known to make seemingly-impossible grabs, yet somehow, he’s still never won a Golden Glove.

Well, the catch he made during Sunday’s game against the Tigers will surely help his case.

It happened in the ninth inning, when Nick Castellanos hit a long drive that looked like a surefire home run. It would’ve been, except for the fact that Pillar tracked it perfectly, then climbed the wall to make a spectacular grab.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME, KEVIN PILLAR?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/GOSUgvMxv6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2018

Even Castellanos gave Pillar some love afterward.

Nicholas Castellanos puts his hands up and applauds Kevin Pillar after #BlueJays CF runs up the wall to steal a home run with a bonkers catch. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 1, 2018

What a grab.