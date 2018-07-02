Fighters of the Week

Combat

  1. Gilberto Ramirez: In the only boxing world championship defended over the weekend, Ramirez is still WBO Super Middleweight champion and 38-0 after a UD win over Roamer Alexis Angulo on ESPN.

  2. Aung La N Sang: Delivered a fifth-round uppercut KO to retain his middleweight championship along with his cruiserweight championship in OneFC over Ken Hasegawa in the main event of Spirit of a Warrior.

  3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: That’s now 8-0 for the reigning, defending, Bellator Women’s Flyweight champion after armbarring Alejandra Lara in the main event of Bellator 201.

  4. Kotaro Shimano: By a very-thin unanimous decision, Shimano is your new Krush Super Featherweight champion, felling Masanobu Goshu in the main event of Krush 89 at the iconic Korakuen Hall.

  5. Lucas Lepri: Defended his ACB JJ Welterweight title in the main event of ACB Jiu-Jitsu 14 over Davi Ramos by points.

6. Joao Miyao: Still the ACB JJ featherweight champion after a workmanlike performance against Ary Farias.

7. Glaico Franca: The new Welterweight King of Pancrase, earning a main event win over Takashi Sato with a submission in the championship rounds.

8. Valerie Letourneau: Won her second Bellator bout, this time in a hard-fought battle with Kristina Williams, and now she’s set up for a flyweight title fight.

9. Sidney Outlaw: As well as being inducted into the Fighting Name Hall of Fame, he also claimed the vacant lightweight championship for Titan Fighting Championship.

10. Akihiro Kaneko: Is still undefeated and the new Krush bantamweight champion after needing an extra round to do so, defeating Taito Gunji.

11. Emi Matsushita: The only champion to defend their title at Krush 89 was Matsushita, defending her atomweight strap by majority decision.

12. Matthew Frincu: Still not a fan of LFA not featuring title fights, since they worked so hard to unify them, but Frincu earned a main-event win on AXS.

13. Rashidi Ellis: In Friday’s ESPN appetizer, Ellis took a convincing decision over Alberto Mosquera in the main event.

14. Leandro Issa: Armbarred Roman Alvarez in the co-main event of OneFC: Spirit of a Warrior.

t15. Antonina Shevchenko/Te’Jovan Edwards: Earned contracts to the UFC, and for the all the female flyweights in the company, I’m so sorry, the Shevchenko sisters own you.

t15. Rashad Evans/Johny Hendricks: If it’s a career for these two, as they’re claiming, it was quite a career for these former world champions, and they’ve presided over some of the most profitable and successful times in MMA.

