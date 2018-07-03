Islanders re-acquire Matt Martin from Maple Leafs

The Islanders offseason continued on Tuesday with the acquisition of Matt Martin from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In exchange they sent goalie prospect Eamon McAdam North of the boarder.

The deal brings Martin back to the Islanders, where he played parts of seven seasons with the team. Martin became a mainstay on the Islanders’ fourth line during that time and was a fan favorite. Mart

He departed the team two years ago during free agency and signed a four year deal with the Maple Leafs. Lou Lamoriello was the Maple Leafs general manager at the time.

Martin struggled during his time in Toronto and appeared in just 50 games last season. Martin is the latest depth acquisition that the Islanders have made since the free agent signing period opened on Sunday.