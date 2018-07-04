Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 343: The Latest in Free Agency and the Upcoming NBA Vegas Summer League

Dustin Brakebill interviewed Ashley Nevel who covers the NBA & NBA Summer League. Dustin and Ashley talked about the NBA Draft, the Latest in NBA Free Agency and the upcoming NBA Summer League. Ashley gave her thoughts on LeBron James signing with the Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard situation, and she likes the Kings’ young roster. Plus much more!

