UFC 226: Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis Fight Recap, Photos & Fight Video

Anthony Pettis isn’t universally known as a submission artist – but that should probably change. Because a few minutes ago, Pettis just tapped out an extremely tough grappler in Michael Chiesa. That would be Showtime’s tenth career submission victory against only seven (T)KOs.

Chiesa had a nice first round, smothering Pettis with his wrestling and top game. But Pettis was active, fighting hard off of his back, looking for submissions.

The fight swung on this punch right here, early in Round 2:

Which led to this:

PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! PETTIS TAPS CHIESA! We are off to one CRAZY start at #UFC226! pic.twitter.com/yKddRo8FjS — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

And Showtime sends Chiesa up to the welterweight class with a bad taste in his mouth.