UFC 226 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He might have ended the night staring up at the lights on the ceiling of the T-Mobile Arena, but now-former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic still left the arena the top earner at UFC 226.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and first reported by MMA Junkie. These totals don’t include any PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

Stipe Miocic: $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Cormier: $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: $346,400 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $14,400 from Chiesa for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $270,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paulo Costa: $164,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Assuncao: $145,000 ($70,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francis Ngannou: $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree Jr: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gokhan Saki: $88,500 ($85,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Uriah Hall: $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Felder: $51,000 ($46,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drakkar Klose: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: $38,600 ($48,000 to show, $14,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rob Font: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Millender: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Emily Whitmire: $25,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Moyle: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)