Report: Kings to pursue Rodney Hood

After coming up short in the race for Zach LaVine, it looks like the Kings will be setting their sites on another Eastern Conference shooting guard. According to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings will be pursuing Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.

“The 6-foot-8 forward would fill the need for a scoring and playmaking threat at small forward,” Jones said. “The Kings passed on drafting a small forward when they drafted Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 pick in last month’s NBA draft over EuroLeague star Luka Doncic of Slovenia.”

Still waiting on… Kawhi Leonard

Clint Capela

Jabari Parker

Marcus Smart

Dwyane Wade

Rodney Hood

Luc Mbah a Moute

Michael Beasley

Carmelo Anthony

etc. …news Also, will Jahlil Okafor play in the NBA this season? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 8, 2018

Yet again, the Kings would have to battle the other team as Rodney Hood is a restricted free agent. But, it is unlikely Rodney Hood would cost as much as Zach LaVine did on this market. Rodney Hood also dropped his stock price after a rough playoff run with the Cavaliers, receiving DNP’s via the coaches decision multiple times.

Hood does bring the scoring threat to the wing that the Kings currently need. With De’Aaron Fox leading the point and Marvin Bagley manning the paint, the Kings need some flexibility on the wing to compliment the young stars. In 21 games with Cleveland, Hood averaged 10.8 points on 44% shooting before the playoffs.