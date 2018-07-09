Saquon Barkley weighs in on 'Saquads' nickname, posts video showing them off

Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is extremely difficult to bring down in the open field when he gets going, and that’s mainly because he has tree trunks for legs.

Barkley has been known to get it in in the gym, and his squat game is strong. It’s paid off for him, because once he gets his legs churning, good luck tackling him.

He’s even already earned a nickname, without having played in a NFL game yet. “Saquads” has already been a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Oh nah that gotta stop 😂😂 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) May 31, 2018

Barkley recently weighed in about it, in comments to ESPN, at Landon Collins’ celebrity softball game

“The ‘Saquad’ thing, hopefully it goes away in a little bit, but it’s all fun and love. I’ve got to blame Odell. He kind of came up with that one. That was pretty clever of him,” Barkley said.

“I’m a rookie right now, so they are having a little fun with me. It’s cool, I think the fans are enjoying it, so I’m going to stick with it a bit. Hopefully I can get a different nickname for my play on the field and not my quads.”

Barkley also recently posted a workout video, showing how he’s developed those “Saquads.”

Saquon Barkley is unreal 😳 pic.twitter.com/ql69zGIvXD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 8, 2018

Anyone else gearing up for leg day now?