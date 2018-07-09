TUF Undefeated (TUF 27) Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Last Stylebender styled and profiled on Friday at the TUF Undefeated Finale, beating Brad Tavares and earning the top payday for the night.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. These totals don’t include any PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses.

Attendance: 2,123

Gate: $293,615.50

Israel Adesanya: $165,500 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $149,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Martin Bravo: $78,500 ($25,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Taveres: $71,000 ($56,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roxanne Modafferi: $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $43,600 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $3,600 from Marquez for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meeerschaert: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Trivano: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Katona: $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Gunther: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryce Mitchell: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Giannetti: $18,500 ($15,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jay Cucciniello: $18,500 ($15,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Oskar Piechota: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rachael Ostovich: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Bessette: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Barb Honchak: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Richie Smullen: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Allan Zuniga: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Marquez: $11,900 ($12,000 to show, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tyler Diamond: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)