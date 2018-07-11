Watch: Ken Giles angrily curses out manager AJ Hinch after being removed from game

It’s been a rough last nine months or so for Astros reliever Ken Giles, and his failures appear to have taken a toll on him mentally a bit.

Giles, who was abysmal in the World Series (and the ALCS) last season, posting a ridiculous 26.99 ERA, which ended up costing him his job as closer, has struggled in 2018 as well. He currently has a 4.11 ERA, with 12 saves, but hasn’t been the team’s everyday closer, and may not be again. He’ll have to earn that responsibility back from manager A.J. Hinch.

He’s probably not going to accomplish that feat by cursing out Hinch, though, which is what he did after being pulled from Tuesday’s game against the Athletics. Hinch came out to the mound to remove Giles, who gave up three consecutive hits without recording an out.

“F–k you, man,” was Giles’ response to Hinch pulling him.

Giles really is in no position to talk. He continues to show he can’t be counted on late in games, and that no lead is safe with him on the bump.