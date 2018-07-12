Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet Build Friendship Through Similar Path With Knicks

During the 2016-17 season, the New York Knicks assigned multiple players to the G League. Through those assignments, Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour developed chemistry, which translated to success on the court. Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet signed two-way contracts for the 2017-18 season and built a similar camaraderie.

Throughout the season, Hicks and Kornet went down similar paths. Both players were able to grow individually and saw their game grow immensely throughout their rookie seasons. The duo experienced success and faced challenges in Westchester, which helped mold them for their NBA careers. The two rookies spent three quarters of the season in the G League and often joined the New York Knicks for practices and games. The two-way players both made their NBA debuts against the Toronto Raptors.

“It’s was definitely a great thing to be able to have someone alongside you who is having the entire experience,” Kornet said. “I thought the entire time as well that we were playing together. To have someone else on the court with that was great. Then off the court as well; just you kind of have someone who is going though very similar experiences as you throughout it. You can’t underestimate the convenience of the positive aspects of having someone there to share the experiences.”

The North Carolina product expressed how it’s good to have similar experiences with a fellow two-way player and to get called up together.

“It’s always good to go through something with somebody,” Hicks said. “I felt like me and Luke got called up the same day and came down (to Westchester). Just to have somebody to go through that (shows) you’re not alone. You can encourage each other and pick each other up. It’s always encouraging.”

Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet thrived with the Westchester Knicks through their bond and comradery. Both rookies managed to grow as players and had success in New York. With both players returning to the Big Apple for a second season, it shows that the organization is invested in developing their players while building building solid team culture.