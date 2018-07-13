Dean Ambrose Possibly Set To Return At WWE SummerSlam

Dean Ambrose is bringing his brand of insanity back to WWE. Wrestling News is reporting that The Lunatic Fringe was recently in Atlanta for a medical check-up. Ambrose suffered a torn triceps in December of 2017 and has been on the shelf since then.

Ambrose’s road to recovery seems to be complete and all indications are that he is indeed ready to return to active competition. This is good news for fans, as Dean is one of the most popular Superstars in the industry today and arguably the most popular in WWE.

His absence has surely not changed that, as Monday Night Raw has not quite been the same without him. Of course Dean’s former Shield teammates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently atop the red brand. There’s every reason to believe that perhaps a second reunion could be in the works for The Hounds of Justice.

But that may not be the plan for Dean upon his return. Wrestling News is also reporting that Ambrose will not be back until late August, possibly early September. If that’s true, then he could be in the mix for SummerSlam on August 19. It’s WWE’s biggest event of the summer and it’s a night that can potentially set the stage for what’s to come at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

A reformation of The Shield may not happen because it does indeed seem like the easiest move for WWE to make. The company is notorious for going left when everyone believes it should go right. This could be true for Dean as well; he may have left as a babyface but he could come back as a heel. Or perhaps he’s traded to SmackDown Live, which would end any chance of him reuniting with Reigns and Rollins.

Maybe WWE will do something completely different with Dean Ambrose. The best part about Dean’s character is his unpredictability. He’s so intriguing and captivating because he never seems to have a rhyme or reason to his actions. Ambrose does what he wants, when he wants to do it.

Fans would not be surprised to see him show up and pick a fight with Braun Strowman. Or Dean could challenge Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Even Rollins himself is not safe, especially if he is Intercontinental or Universal champion, by the time Dean gets back.

Ambrose has had a long time to heal. He’s also had a long time to think. He may be a changed man when he comes back. Fans may want to see him ride with The Shield once again but maybe Dean is better off on his own. No matter what happens, Dean Ambrose’s return should be fun to watch.