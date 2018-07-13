WWE Preparing For Two WrestleManias In The Same Year?

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event of the year and has often been referred to as the company’s Super Bowl. Fans flock from around the world to see their favorite Superstars perform as the show has indeed become sports entertainment spectacle. But could that spectacle soon happen twice in the same year?

Barnburner is reporting that Vince McMahon’s company may be preparing to deliver two WrestleManias in 2020. The idea of two major events in the same calendar year would be similar to the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble, both held in 2018.

The traditional Royal Rumble event was held in Philadelphia, while its counterpart was held in Saudi Arabia. Considering WWE’s ever-expanding global reach, fans have likely expected such a move to continue in the future. But WrestleMania is a different matter altogether.

WrestleMania is WWE’s endgame, the night when many storylines wrap up. It’s the time for feuds to finish and old scores to be settled. It’s also the night when the company’s top talent can shine and ultimately get the payoff for the hard work delivered in the 12 months prior.

But how would WWE handle two WrestleManias in the same year? Barnburner speculates that WWE would hold the primary WrestleMania in April, with the second coming outside of the United States in October. Would a top rivalry nearly see its completion in the spring, only to stretch until the fall?

Or would the company mix it up and run shorter angles between both events? After all, some rivalries actually begin on The Grandest Stage of Them All. AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura is a prime example of this. The two men have faced off in five singles matches since WrestleMania 34 and the end is perhaps nowhere in sight. Will that become the norm for the talent if two WrestleManias actually happen in the same year?

At this point, WWE seems truly capable of anything. There are enough Superstars on the main roster and the NXT roster to fill two huge WrestleMania events, if that’s indeed what WWE is planning. Whether or not it will be successful is anyone’s guess. But fans may be wise to never bet against Vince McMahon.