CK Podcast 347: Did the Kings make a mistake in not signing Jabari Parker?

Jabari Parker signs with the Bulls. Kawhi Leonard situation still a huge question mark. Which players have been good in the 2018 NBA Summer League? Which trades are still out there? Tune in for that and much more!

► POWERHANDZ are performance-enhancing sports gloves and athletic training products innovatively designed to both strengthen hand and arm muscles and intensify players’ dexterity. That is why THE CK TEAM uses them! WILL YOU TAKE YOUR GAME TO THE NEXT LEVEL? Visit Powerhandz.com for more information.

► Follow POWERHANDZ on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/powerhandz/