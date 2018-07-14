Report: Phillies, Brewers among finalists for a Manny Machado trade

The 2018 Baltimore Orioles season has become one to forget as they currently sport a 26-69 overall record right before the all-star break. But, their main focus is not to win games right now — it is to get the best possible package for stud shortstop Manny Machado. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Phillies and Brewers have emerged as finalists for Machado.

Sources: Orioles making progress and narrowing their focus in the Machado trade talks. Phillies and Brewers appear to be among the finalists. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 14, 2018

The Phillies and Brewers have joined the Red Sox and Yankees as teams mentioned to be in the mix. But, it might not be in the Orioles best interest to send Machado to an AL East rival. Machado has also insisted he does not want to switch back to third base if he is traded.

The Red Sox currently have Xander Bogaerts slated as their shortstop for many years to come. So, if Machado is that adamant about staying at short — it may not be in the Red Sox best interest to deal even more of their farm system for a rental player.

The Brewers are currently second in the NL Central, sitting only a half game back of the Cubs for the lead. Their third baseman is currently Travis Shaw, who is struggling with a .241 batting average on the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have Maikel Franco as their third baseman. Franco has played decent, hitting .272 with 13 home runs so far this season. Franco could be a possible piece in a deal for Machado that is big league ready to add to prospects.

Manny Machado is currently hitting .313 with 23 home runs and 64 runs batted-in on the season.