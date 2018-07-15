MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Boise: Cat Zingano





July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Cat Zingano (red gloves) fights Marion Reneau (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Cat Zingano (vs Marion Reneau)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 94 to 35 (33-14 significant strikes)
57% significant strike accuracy
6 takedowns (ties women’s bantamweight record)
2 guard passes

All hail Alpha Cat, Queen of the Takedown.

 

 

 

